Veteran TV and movie star Norman Lloyd dead at 106

St. Elsewhere star Norman Lloyd has died, aged 106.

The veteran actor, producer and director, who also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's Saboteur, Charlie Chaplin's Limelight, Dead Poets Society and The Practice, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on May 10.

Lloyd, who was the sole surviving member of Orson Welles' Mercury Theater, made his movie debut as the villain of Hitchcock's 1942 film Saboteur.

He would go on to direct many of Hitchcock's dramas on TV.

He was best known as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on St. Elsewhere - a role he played for the show's entire six-season run in the 1980s.

