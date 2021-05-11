Seth Rogen getting into the podcast game

Photo: All rights reserved. 'Long Shot' New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater - Red Carpet Arrivals

Comedy star and Vancouver's own Seth Rogen is taking his talents to the podcast industry to share personal stories with special guests in a new weekly audio show.



The Pineapple Express writer and actor is teaming up with officials at Stitcher for the as-yet-untitled project, which will debut as part of the network's Earwolf comedy slate.



"Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience," Rogen shared in a written statement.



"Bringing people's stories to life in these sort of 'audio documentaries' has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people's lives and how they contextualize these moments."



Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM, which owns Stitcher, added: "We are very excited Seth wants to bring this series to life at Stitcher and SiriusXM.



"The vision Seth and his team have is to venture beyond typical celebrity-based podcasts, and that is to go deep into how a single moment can change a person's life. We've seen over his career that Seth is unafraid to explore new territory, and so we are excited to follow him on this journey of discovery."



The news emerges after Rogen expressed an interest in launching his own podcast during an interview on fellow actor Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert show, which was released on Monday (10May21).



"I've experimented recently with trying to record a podcast, but I'm trying something that is, at least in my head, I can justify as novel, so I would say I'm in the working it out phase right now, of trying to figure it out," he explained.



"It's more like, genuinely, what do I feel like I can offer, in a world where you do this very well, and also genuinely, like, the last thing I want to do personally is interview my friends, and what I bumped up against are my friends are generally the people that one has on a podcast...!" he continued.



"So I've been struggling, but I think I have... come up with a way to do something that I can at least justify as different."



But Rogen admitted he was unsure about how well he would do as the podcast host, adding, "I would not imagine I'm a good interviewer! I have a hard time forming (sentences). There's a reason I write and it takes me years to write something that I consider to be worthy of presenting to people!"



Fans will be able to judge for themselves when the new show launches later this year on all major podcast platforms.