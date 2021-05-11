173478
Entertainment  

Tom Cruise was nervous about Mission: Impossible 7 death-defying bike stunt

Tom Cruise was nervous

Daredevil Tom Cruise put his life on the line to film a breathtaking bike stunt in the new Mission: Impossible movie.

The action man, who is famous for taking on death-defying stunts in his films, reveals he was more nervous than ever about the scene in Mission: Impossible 7, during which he had to ride a motorbike off a cliff and deploy a parachute.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," Tom told Empire. "The helicopter (filming the stunt) was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike.

"I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to open in theaters on 27 May, 2022.

