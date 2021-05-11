172624
Entertainment  

John Mayer fuels Cazzie David romance rumours with Instagram post

John Mayer's new romance?

John Mayer has fuelled romance rumours with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie.

After the pair were spotted out for dinner earlier this month, John did little to dispel the speculation about his relationship with actress Cazzie as he shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram Stories to mark her birthday on Monday.

Alongside a picture of Cazzie, John wrote: "Happy birthday @cazziedavid. I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie then reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories, although didn't add any further comment.

John is no stranger to celebrity girlfriends, and has previously dated stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson.

Cazzie, meanwhile, counts comedian Pete Davidson among her famous exes.

