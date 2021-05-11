Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes as part of diversity protest

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a protest against the lack of black members in the organization.



HFPA leaders are currently under attack from Hollywood A-listers and executives after it was revealed none of the group's 87 members were black.



They have promised sweeping reforms, which will include adding 13 black journalists as members, but their critics are demanding more, with Scarlett Johansson calling for a boycott, while NBC bosses have opted not to air the organization's annual Golden Globes prizegiving next year.



And now Deadline sources claim Cruise has handed back the Globes he won for Jerry Maguire, Born on the Fourth of July, and Magnolia.



Cruise and the HFPA have yet to confirm the story.