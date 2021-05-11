Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck in Montana for the weekend

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have kicked their renewed friendship up a notch by spending the weekend together in Montana.



The former couple was recently spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, just weeks after J.Lo called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and split from the retired baseball ace.



Now the Hollywood stars have been spending more time reconnecting with a trip to the Big Sky Resort, close to Yellowstone National Park, where Lopez was seen riding in the passenger seat of Affleck's vehicle.



According to TMZ, the friendly exes flew to Los Angeles together on Sunday, when they shared a ride back to Lopez's Bel-Air home.



The actors have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship, but sources insist they are just friends, and have always remained in touch following the cancellation of their 2003 wedding.



J.Lo and Affleck, who each have kids from previous marriages, have plenty in common these days - they are both single as the Argo star split from actress Ana de Armas in January.



The news of the Montana getaway emerges shortly after Affleck hit headlines for his attempts at online dating, after sending a Raya match named Nivine Jay a personal video asking why she had 'unmatched' with him.



She subsequently shared the clip in a now-viral post on TikTok, explaining she was convinced his profile was fake.