Entertainment  

Katy Perry defends leg hair as American Idol pal Luke Bryan admits he's not a fan

Katy defends hairy legs

Katy Perry was forced to defend her new mom leg hair during Sunday night's American Idol episode when fellow judge Luke Bryan announced he wasn't a fan.

The country star pointed out the Roar singer's hairy legs during the show, prompting Katy to film them and post the footage on Instagram.

"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," Luke said.

Perry responded, "No, I don't got time! I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"

