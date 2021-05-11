Katy Perry defends leg hair as American Idol pal Luke Bryan admits he's not a fan

Photo: All rights reserved.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was forced to defend her new mom leg hair during Sunday night's American Idol episode when fellow judge Luke Bryan announced he wasn't a fan.
The country star pointed out the Roar singer's hairy legs during the show, prompting Katy to film them and post the footage on Instagram.
"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," Luke said.
Perry responded, "No, I don't got time! I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"