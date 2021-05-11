John Legend has praised Chrissy Teigen for coming out of a "testing" year even "stronger."
The All of Me hitmaker and his wife tragically lost their son Jack when the Lip Sync Battle star was 20 weeks pregnant in September, and the singer has paid tribute to Chrissy for the way she's coped over the last few months.
Marking Mother's Day on Sunday, John shared a gallery of photos of himself, Chrissy, and their two children - Luna, five, and Miles, two - on Instagram.
He captioned the post: "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife! It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever.
"I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."
John recently admitted he was thankful he and Chrissy had spoken out about their baby loss because he thinks they've been able to help others as much as they've received support.
He said: "You know, Chrissy always is more sharing that I am. I'm a bit more private.
"But what I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world.
"We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too."
John Legend: 'Chrissy Teigen has come out of testing 2020 stronger than ever'
Chrissy 'stronger than ever'
