Tom Cruise calls security on Mission: Impossible 7 trespassers

Cruise calls in security

Tom Cruise reportedly called in security to deal with trespassers breaking into the Mission: Impossible 7 set.

The movie has been filming in the village of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire, England, with Darlton Quarry providing the backdrop for a number of scenes.

According to insiders, the vast area has proven problematic, as it's been difficult to seal it off and stop keen fans from trying to climb the production's equipment.

They told The Sun newspaper: "So trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts.

"Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again.

"Extra security might have to be drafted in. Along with it being a safety nightmare, Tom and the team don't want any delays to filming."

The latest incident the source claimed, saw two intruders "clambering" all over the set, before they were removed by security.

