R&B star Trey Songz has a new legal issue on his hands after he was accused of injuring a woman during a hit-and-run incident.
The Bottoms Up hitmaker reportedly became embroiled in an argument with a female driver shortly after midnight on Thursday, and as the altercation escalated, Songz allegedly bumped his car into hers, prompting the woman to get out of her vehicle to confront him.
However, the singer was apparently not interested in discussing the incident further and is accused of speeding off, hitting her hand with his car in the process.
The alleged victim called the police over the altercation, which was registered as a hit-and-run.
The woman was not hospitalized as she declined medical attention, according to TMZ.
It's unclear where the clash took place, but the incident is now under investigation.
Representatives for Songz have yet to officially comment on the claims, but a source close to the star has denied any wrongdoing.
The news emerges days after Songz was slapped with a lawsuit, accusing him of punching a bartender at a Cardi B concert in Hollywood in 2019, a week after prosecutors in Missouri declined to pursue charges following an alleged fight with a police officer at an American football game in January.
Trey Songz accused of injuring woman in hit-and-run
Trey Songz hit-and-run
R&B star Trey Songz has a new legal issue on his hands after he was accused of injuring a woman during a hit-and-run incident.
More Entertainment News
- Cruise calls in securityEntertainment - 7:24 am
- Trey Songz hit-and-runEntertainment - 7:22 am
- Ryan's Mothers Day trollEntertainment - 7:21 am
- Crocodile 'Not' for EltonEntertainment - 7:14 am
- Bebe says Dua, Rita feudingEntertainment - 7:10 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]