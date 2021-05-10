Madonna makes a surprise cameo in Snoop Dogg's new Gang Signs music video.
The Justify My Love singer is name checked in the track, featuring Mozzy, and thrilled fans by showing up in the newly released visual.
In the song, Snoop raps: "Crip walking with my homegirl Martha / While I'm passing joints to Madonna / Who wanna smoke with Snoop? Let's have a smoke or two / Puff, puff, pass, that's what real smokers do."
Meanwhile, on screen Madonna is seen smoking in a purple outfit - a look she previously wore in a selection of posts on her Instagram page, which also saw the star getting up close and personal with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.
Gang Signs is lifted from Snoop's 18th studio album From tha Streets 2 tha Suites, out now.
Entertainment
Madonna smokes up in Snoop Dogg's Gang Signs music video
Madonna puffs with Snoop
Photo: All rights reserved.
Madonna
