Tawny Kitaen died Friday at the age of 59

Eighties model and actress Tawny Kitaen has died.

The 59 year old passed away in Newport Beach, California on Friday. No cause of death has been released.

The former model starred in the films Bachelor Party, opposite Tom Hanks, The Perils of Gwendoline, and After Midnight, but she is perhaps best known for her roles in the Whitesnake videos Is This Love and Here I Go Again.

Kitaen wed Whitesnake singer David Coverdale in 1989, but the marriage lasted two years.

She was also married to baseball star Chuck Finley - the father of her two daughters, Wynter and Raine.

172721