Kendall Jenner convinced she's 'dying' amid ongoing anxiety struggles

Photo: All rights reserved. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Sheri Determan/WENN.com

Kendall Jenner's anxiety sometimes gets so bad she has to be "rushed to the hospital."



The 25-year-old reality star and model has suffered with anxiety and hypochondria " which is a condition in which a person is excessively worried about the potential of having a serious illness " for many years.



And Kendall has now revealed she panics so much that she "thinks (her) heart is failing" and has to be rushed to the hospital.



She said: "I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also commented on those who don't believe she has mental health issues because of her privileged upbringing.



Kendall insisted she knows she's "a very blessed girl", but said that doesn't stop her brain from being affected in the same way as anyone else's.



She added: "There is going to be those people that say, 'Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?' and I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl.



"I still have (a brain) and that thing up there sometimes doesn't always - I don't know - it's not always happy and it's not always connecting.



"I'm still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real life feelings and emotions."



And Kendall also said her anxiety has been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, as she is still worried about being exposed to the virus.



Speaking in the debut episode of Vogue's digital series, Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, she told clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula: "Before I was really overwhelmed, really overworked. I was always around people and I kind of got really overwhelmed with all of that to the point where I was like, I need to be alone.



"Now it's more like, okay, we've all been super isolated to the point where I'm almost so used to that that now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety."