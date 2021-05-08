Khloe Kardashian was against ending family reality TV show

Photo: All rights reserved. 2019 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hanger on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA

Khloe Kardashian didn't want her family's reality TV series to come to an end.



It was confirmed earlier this year (21) that Keeping Up with the Kardashians would finish after 20 seasons and, in Thursday night's (06May21) episode, the family discussed the decision.



During the program, filmed in early summer 2020, matriarch Kris Jenner gathers daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian to talk about whether or not they should renew their contracts with E! and continue the show.



The ladies all filmed on their iPhones so the camera crew wouldn't hear their conversation - which saw Khloe admit she was nervous to stop filming.



"We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision because it's a huge, huge decision," Kris said to her daughters. "They're expecting an answer and we can't really go backwards."



Khloe responded: "For me, I'm such a creature of habit so change is scary. I'm not good with change and I think there's a lot of change this year so it feels heavy."



However, Kim insisted she "definitely" thinks it's time for the show to end, with Khloe snapping back saying that Kourtney wanted to end the show "three years ago."



Kris then took the final poll about the decision to end the show: "All in favor say "aye.'" Kourtney and Kim unanimously agreed it was time to end the show, but Khloe hesitated.



"Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all going to have," Khloe said in a confessional. "But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family."



"Having to tell everybody, "Okay, well now this is all coming to an end,' it's just, it's really devastating," Khloe added. "I hate this year so much."