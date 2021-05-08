Mac Miller's family slam 'exploitative' biography

Photo: All rights reserved. Mac Miller performs live in concert on the "The Blue Slide Park Tour" at the House of Blues Chicago, Illinois - 12.10.11

Photo: WENN

Mac Miller's family have slammed an "exploitative" biography about the late star.



Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, died in September, 2018 of an accidental overdose and his mother, Karen Meyers, is furious about Paul Cantor's Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller, which is due for release on 18 January, 2022.



Mac's family said in a statement on Instagram: "It has come to the attention of the family and friends of Mac Miller that a new book called Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller by Paul Cantor has recently been made available for pre-order.



"This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcom's family and has been written by a writer who had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm" friends, family and collaborators etc."



They added: "In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography. Yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcom's legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.



"While we can't definitively speak to the intention, we cannot help but feel the timing of it being made available for pre-order is meant to capitalize on the interest in Donna-Claire Chesman's recently-announced The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller with the expectation that people will confuse this book for Donna's which does have the support of the estate and includes extensive interviews with people whom Malcolm held dear.



"What we can say definitively, however, is that Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller's planned release date of January 18th, the day before Malcolm's birthday, is not accidental.



"With that in mind, we urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book. (sic)"



However, Cantor hit back, telling the New York Post's Page Six gossip column: "I'm a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life. My credibility is unimpeachable and I don't take his family's claims lightly. It's unfortunate that they feel this way.



"They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate " which I respected. This book was approached with love and care. And (Miller)'s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me. I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing."