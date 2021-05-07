172624
Jake Paul brawls with brother's fight night opponent Floyd Mayweather at press conference

Press conference brawl

YouTuber Logan Paul's upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. may be anything but an exhibition fight following an altercation between the retired champion and his opponent's brother on Thursday.

The two fighters will take to the ring in Florida for the pay-per-view scrap next month, and it's already very clear they don't like each other.

The pair was involved in an ugly brawl after Jake Paul stole Floyd's hat when they all met face-to-face for the first time to discuss the bout at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The two men had to be kept apart by security officials but the fight continued as Jake also challenged Mayweather to a grudge match, for which the four-weight world champion appeared to be game.

Angry Mayweather could be heard shouting, "When I catch you, motherf**ker, I'll kill you motherf**ker! You crazy? I don't know who the f**k he thinks he's playing with, but I don't play no motherf**king games!"

Jake later claimed one of Mayweather's "30 bodyguards" clocked him in the eye.

Prior to the fracas, Mayweather faced off at a press conference with Jake's brother Logan, who kicked off his professional fight career by beating fellow YouTube star KSI in November 2019.

Mayweather hasn't fought professionally since 2017, when he took on UFC's Conor McGregor to earn his 50th career victory. He also fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, but that was an exhibition match.

Repeating his grudge match plea to Floyd on Twitter, hours after the pair squared off, Jake wrote: "honestly have had three easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action."

The younger Paul brother recently beat mixed martial arts star Ben Askren in the first round of a star-studded fight night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

