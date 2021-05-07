Snoop Dogg planning 'old school' party for his 50th birthday

Photo: All rights reserved. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is planning a "player's ball party" for his 50th birthday this October.



The rapper reaches the milestone on Oct. 20, and told People he's already coming up with ideas on how to celebrate his big day.



"I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life.'"



As for the dress code for the evening, Snoop added: "Everybody has to dress up, you can't just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine (yards)."



And while some people might feel fearful about turning 50, Snoop has a more positive outlook on reaching his half century.



"You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time," the Drop It Like It's Hot star explained. "You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most – trying to be the best version of me every day."