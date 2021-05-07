Victoria Beckham: 'The Spice Girls inspired Beyonce'

Photo: All rights reserved. Victoria Beckham

Beyonce was "inspired" by the Spice Girls, according to Victoria Beckham.



Victoria has recalled meeting the Crazy in Love hitmaker "a few years ago" and her telling her how much the Wannabe group made her "proud" to be female and be in a girl band.



The 47-year-old fashion designer told Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast: "I met Beyonce a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am.'



"And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."



Beyonce formed Destiny's Child in 1990 with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, while the Spice Girls were formed in 1994.



The latter - also made up of Melanie C (Sporty), Geri Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Mel B (Scary) - popularised the feminist slogan "girl power" after being told they would never be successful because girls only buy records by the opposite sex.