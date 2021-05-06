Ellen DeGeneres living with Courteney Cox after selling up in Beverly Hills

Photo: All rights reserved. Ellen DeGeneres in Calgary, Canada, during 'An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres.'

Ellen DeGeneres has found a new Friend and housemate in Courteney Cox after selling her Beverly Hills pad.



The comic was left without a home base close to the studio where she films her daily The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Cox was kind enough to offer her a place to stay while she and wife Portia De Rossi look for a new property.



Ellen made the reveal when Courteney stopped by her show as a guest on Thursday (06May21), stating, "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord."



Cox corrected her, "I don't consider me a landlord. I consider myself your roommate."



Ellen then added, "I'm not having marital troubles... I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, "Yes, stay at my house'."