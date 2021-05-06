173478
173565
Entertainment  

Ellen DeGeneres living with Courteney Cox after selling up in Beverly Hills

DeGeneres living with Cox

WENN - | Story: 333216

Ellen DeGeneres has found a new Friend and housemate in Courteney Cox after selling her Beverly Hills pad.

The comic was left without a home base close to the studio where she films her daily The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Cox was kind enough to offer her a place to stay while she and wife Portia De Rossi look for a new property.

Ellen made the reveal when Courteney stopped by her show as a guest on Thursday (06May21), stating, "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord."

Cox corrected her, "I don't consider me a landlord. I consider myself your roommate."

Ellen then added, "I'm not having marital troubles... I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, "Yes, stay at my house'."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Online shopping fails

Galleries
Online shopping fails will always be funny.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Courteney Cox teases ’emotional’ Friends reunion
Showbiz
Courteney Cox has admitted the Friends reunion was "so...
Guy makes amazing strawberry shaped cake
Must Watch
We are drooling…


173390
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
169798


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172114
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172933



172721