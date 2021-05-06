Demi Lovato still struggles with eating disorder issues 'daily'

Photo: All rights reserved. Demi Lovato performing at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom

Photo: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com

Pop star Demi Lovato is still faced with a "daily" struggle to fully recover from her eating disorder past.



The Confident hitmaker has been candid about the various personal problems she suffered during her youth as she battled body image issues, and in an honest social media post on Wednesday (05May21), she admitted it still takes some work to keep her eating disorder demons at bay.



Taking to Instagram, Demi showed off a mug she had previously painted, bearing the words, "I am worth it," alongside the symbol for recovery for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA).



"I painted this at @colormemine years ago ... even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day," she wrote in the caption.



"I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still."



However, she added, "But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore.



"For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."



Responding to the message of the post, a representative for NEDA replied, "Thank you Demi for being open and honest about your ongoing struggle. ED recovery is not linear and this post is an important reminder to take it one day at a time.



"We are so glad your NEDA mug serves as a reminder that YOU ARE WORTH IT!"



Demi also received messages of support from her celebrity friends and followers, including actresses Kerry Washington and Olivia Munn, who commented, "Love You Sis (sic)".