Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have launched a YouTube channel.
The couple announced the news in a video posted to their social media channels, which was accompanied by the message: "Welcome to our official YouTube channel!"
The clip begins with Prince William telling Duchess Catherine, "We need to be careful what we say now because these guys are filming everything."
The footage then features a compilation of royal engagements the couple has carried out over the years.
William and Catherine have been releasing videos of themselves with increasing regularity and posted one recently to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
In the clip, taken at their family home in Norfolk, the couple is joined by children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.
The video was accompanied by a message which read: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."
Duke & Duchess of Cambridge launch YouTube channel
Royals launch on YouTube
Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have launched a YouTube channel.
More Entertainment News
- Property tax rate finalizedKamloops - 8:00 am
- Home sales to moderateBusiness - 7:44 am
- Loonie climbs, TSX dipsBusiness - 7:42 am
- Royals launch on YouTubeEntertainment - 7:40 am
- Weinstein sues attorneyEntertainment - 7:37 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]