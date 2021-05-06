Jennifer Garner reunites with ex-boyfriend John Miller

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is reportedly giving her relationship with businessman John Miller another go after recently reconciling.



The Dallas Buyers Club star was initially linked to the CaliBurger CEO in late 2018, but their romance fizzled out in early 2020, before the coronavirus lockdown began.



However, it appears Garner and Miller have since reconnected.



"Jen and John are back on," a source told Us Weekly, explaining the relationship "started up a few weeks ago."



The news emerges weeks after the actress admitted she was happy to stay single for a little longer, because she didn't want to "complicate" her life with a new love interest.



Asked about her thoughts on marrying again further down the line, Garner told People.com in March, "I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part (of any relationship)..."



"I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she shared, "but this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."



Garner was previously married to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, and she went on to wed Ben Affleck, the father of her three children, in 2005. They separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.



Meanwhile, Miller settled his divorce from ex-wife Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two kids, shortly after he initially began dating Garner.