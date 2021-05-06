Anna Faris suggests public pressure pushed her into marriage with Chris Pratt

Photo: All rights reserved. Anna Faris

Actress Anna Faris has hinted she knew her marriage to Chris Pratt wouldn't last because she felt pressured into walking down the aisle.



The House Bunny star wed Pratt in 2009, but in the latest episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, she applauds a caller for breaking off an engagement, and suggests she should have done the same.



"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," Faris said. "Which was like, 'Well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it.'"



She and Pratt ended up splitting in 2017, and Faris, who was previously married to actor Ben Indra, admits her lack of close female friendships prevented her from spotting warning signs about their relationship before it finally came to an end, and led to the star couple trying to keep up appearances.



"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," she reflected on failing to maintain close connections with her girlfriends. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."



"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she added to her guest, Rachel Bilson. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."



Faris and Pratt, the father of her eight-year-old son Jack, have since maintained a close friendship for the sake of their kid, but they have each moved on romantically: the Guardians of the Galaxy star wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and welcomed a daughter named Lyla last summer (20), while Faris is now engaged to wed cinematographer Michael Barrett.