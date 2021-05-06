Ben Affleck dating app 'match' upset over backlash

Photo: All rights reserved. Ben Affleck

A woman who posted video of Ben Affleck trying to reach her on dating app Raya insists she was just trying to poke fun at herself for initially 'unmatching' the movie star.



TikTok user Nivine's video went viral on Monday as she revealed she ditched him because she assumed Affleck's was a fake account.



Her video featured a direct message from Affleck, assuring he was for real.



Fans have poked fun at Ben's desperate attempts to hook up with Nivine, prompting her to reach out to E! News to explain she didn't expect the video to reflect so badly on Ben, who has been single since he split from Cuban actress Ana de Armas.



"I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair," Nivine said. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish (scam) and it was just supposed to be funny."