Luke Bryan: 'I am not Maren Morris' baby daddy!'

Luke Bryan has shot down rumours suggesting he's the father of Maren Morris' baby boy.

The country star and American Idol judge addressed the story, which is making the rounds online, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, revealing he heard the 'news' from his mother.

"I'm having coffee and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing... It says you fathered Maren Morris' child,' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"

Ironically, Bryan was just about to record his current single, Waves, which was written by Maren's husband Ryan Hurd, and he brought up the tabloid tale with him.

"I said, 'Buddy, I think we need to talk.'"

Luke then told Ellen, "I am not the father."

Maren has also commented on the tale - and Luke's Ellen moment, tweeting: "Thanks for clearing this one up @LukeBryanOnline @RyanHurd."

