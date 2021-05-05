Pink to receive top Billboard Music Awards honour

Photo: All rights reserved. Pink

Pop star Pink is "humbled" after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.



The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker will also perform at the Los Angeles ceremony on May 23, when she will become the 10th recipient of the top honour, which "recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself," according to event organizers.



Sharing her joy at the news, Pink says: "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom.



"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."



Previous superstars to receive the accolade also include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.



The event will take place less than a week before her new tour documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, debuts on the Amazon streaming service on May 29. The film chronicles her 2019 Beautiful Trauma trek, and is directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey.