Khloe Kardasian admits surrogacy doubts

Khloe Kardashian has had doubts about surrogacy.



The 36-year-old star previously revealed she has been warned against getting pregnant again but when discussing options for expanding their family with partner Tristan Thompson - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter True - she admitted she wasn't sure getting another woman to carry their baby was the right option for them.



In a promo video for upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan and Khloe discussed the subject, with the sportsman pointing out Kim Kardashian West had gone through the process for her and Kanye West's two youngest children, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 23 months.



He said: "Your sister's done it before, so it's not like foreign to us."



But Khloe replied: "I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family."



Despite previous struggles in their relationship, Khloe's family are on board with their reunion, even after Tristan signed to the Boston Celtics in November, meaning having to relocate away from Los Angeles.



The Good American founder's mother, Kris Jenner, told her in the trailer: "There's nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children."



Khloe previously revealed she's been declared a "high-risk carrier" and said there is "an 80-something per cent chance" she'll suffer a miscarriage if she carries another baby.



Speaking to her sister Kim about starting the process of freezing her eggs during the recent premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe said: "I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."



Khloe also explained she "almost miscarried" while expecting True, and admitted the setbacks she's faced in trying to expand her family have been "hard to digest."



"I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was a lingering thing," she said. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family. And it just ... I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it's really hard for me to digest."