The Spice Girls have reportedly approached a screenwriter to pen a script for a sequel to their 1997 movie Spice World.
As the girl group's cult classic movie approaches its 25th anniversary next year, they are said to be considering ways to mark the occasion - with a follow-up film apparently top of the list.
"The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.
"They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward. It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously."
The insider added that plans for a sequel are being forged by Geri Horner, while Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are said to be "tentatively on board".
It remains to be seen whether or not Victoria Beckham, who has distanced herself from her former bandmates by sitting out their recent reunion tour, would be involved in a Spice World sequel.
Spice Girls approach screenwriter to pen Spice World sequel
Spice World sequel planned
The Spice Girls have reportedly approached a screenwriter to pen a script for a sequel to their 1997 movie Spice World.
More Entertainment News
- Luke: I'm not the fatherEntertainment - 7:37 am
- Pink to receive Icon AwardEntertainment - 7:32 am
- Khloe's surrogacy doubtsEntertainment - 7:28 am
- Spice World sequel plannedEntertainment - 7:25 am
- New Law & Order seriesEntertainment - 7:22 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]