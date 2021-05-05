Spice Girls approach screenwriter to pen Spice World sequel

Photo: All rights reserved. Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girls have reportedly approached a screenwriter to pen a script for a sequel to their 1997 movie Spice World.



As the girl group's cult classic movie approaches its 25th anniversary next year, they are said to be considering ways to mark the occasion - with a follow-up film apparently top of the list.



"The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.



"They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward. It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously."



The insider added that plans for a sequel are being forged by Geri Horner, while Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are said to be "tentatively on board".



It remains to be seen whether or not Victoria Beckham, who has distanced herself from her former bandmates by sitting out their recent reunion tour, would be involved in a Spice World sequel.