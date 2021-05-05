New Law & Order courtroom drama brings franchise king and CSI queen together

Photo: All rights reserved.

Dick Wolf is teaming up with CSI franchise co-creator Carol Mendelsohn for a new Law & Order series.



NBC bosses have given Law & Order: For The Defense, which will pit fictional lawyers against contemporary morality tales, many of which will be ripped from the headlines, a straight-to-series order.



"This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf tells Deadline in a statement. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before."



Mendelsohn will serve as showrunner and will executive produce with Wolf.



The new Law & Order spin-off will join TV juggernaut Law & Order: SVU and the new Law & Order: Organized Crime, which stars Chris Meloni. The Law & Order brand launched in 1990 with the original Emmy-winning Law & Order, which ran for 20 seasons. Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay, is currently enjoying ratings success in its 22nd season after breaking the record for the longest-running live-action series in the history of television.



Mendelsohn was one of the brains behind the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series and the co-creator of spin-offs CSI: Miami, CSI: New York and CSI: Cyber.