Lily James not ready to reveal all about Dominic West affair

Photo: All rights reserved. Lily James

Actress Lily James has "a lot to say" about her headline-grabbing affair with fellow Brit Dominic West, although she's not yet ready to reveal all.



The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star stirred controversy in October after she was caught kissing married West during a romantic break in Rome, Italy.



The affair, which occurred after the pair worked together as father and daughter in upcoming TV series The Pursuit of Love, sparked rumours suggesting West's 10-year marriage to aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald was over as he was not seen wearing his wedding ring.



However, days after the images emerged, West and FitzGerald, the mother of his four younger kids, put on a united front and declared, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."



Now, James has briefly broken her silence about the scandal, suggesting she will open up about the shortlived romance when the time is right.



Asked to address the affair in a weekend chat with Britain's The Guardian, she replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that.



"There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."



James has since moved on from the drama and is now dating Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman.



The actress was previously romantically linked to Captain America star Chris Evans and former The Crown actor Matt Smith.