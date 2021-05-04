Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have to schedule sex in busy lives

Photo: All rights reserved. Kristen Bell

Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have to schedule sex in their calendar to make sure they have time for intimacy.



The Frozen II star fears the couple, parents to daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, will go weeks without getting physical if she doesn't make a point to pencil in bedroom dates, because their lives are so hectic.



Speaking to SELF magazine, she explained: "There are some times when it's in the calendar. You're like, 'I know you're tired, but it's been two weeks, so we really got to get to it.'"



However, Kristen admits it doesn't take much for her to get turned on by Dax because she finds his sense of humor so sexy.



She added: "The stupid s**t he does just by being him is so attractive to me. The beautiful thing about him is he finds the comedy in everything."



Elsewhere in her interview, the actress discussed her decision to be open about the ups and downs of the stars' romance.



She explained: "I don't want any young person feeling like there's a fantasy out there that they just have to find the right person. That's not how humans work. People change. People grow... Relationships aren't a puzzle. You cannot pick them up and put them down."



Kristen went on to share the advice she gives her own daughters, as she makes sure they understand their privileged upbringing.



She said: "I say to them all the time, 'I'm not saying you can't complain. You're allowed to have any feeling you want, and you're allowed to sit in it for as long as you need. But when you're done, I just need you to remember we have the luckiest life you have ever heard of. You have a swimming pool in your backyard.'"