Britney Spears urges fans to focus on her bright future

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has urged fans to stop dwelling on her Toxic past, insisting her future is a lot brighter.



The pop star admits the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears was an interesting look back at her personal troubles and her longstanding conservatorship, but she insists she is so much more than a crazy singer with issues.



After previously confessing she "cried for two weeks" due to all the attention surrounding the TV movie, Britney has released a new statement via Instagram, joking: "Geez!!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!



"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life... what can I say... I'm deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical... they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? D**n... I don't know y'all but I'm thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends... I think the world is more interested in the negative.



"Isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????"



The Lucky singer then posted a video of herself dancing, before returning to social media to talk about her summer plans, adding: "I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios!!!! I'm hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well... I'm so grateful for my beautiful backyard!!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover...



"I'm no @MarthaStewart that's for sure... but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA. I hope you're all living your best lives and s**t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! I know I am."