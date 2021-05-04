173393
Billie Eilish's Vogue cover shots break Instagram records

Billie Eilish's eye-popping British Vogue cover has put the pop star in the history books.

Samples from the bad guy singer's explosive lingerie shoot were posted on Instagram on Sunday, and the stunning reveal chalked up over a million likes in a day, making it the fastest post of all time to hit that milestone.

Captioning images she posted on social media, Billie thanked the creative team at Vogue "for respecting my vision and making this come to life."

She explained she wanted to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe and the pin-ups of the 1950s in the photos she helped create.

The sexy images of Billie showing off her body and a new tattoo have been a hit among the fashion elite with models Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Sara Sampaio applauding the usually covered-up pop star for stripping down.

172721