Sean Connery's Bond gun shoots up auction bids

The Walther P5 pistol from Sean Connery's final James Bond film, Never Say Never Again, has sold at auction for over $106,000.



The gun was the highlight of last week's Hollywood Legends & Luminaries and Hollywood Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy & More events at Julien's Auctions, with martial arts legend Bruce Lee's wooden nunchucks becoming the surprise of the sale, going under the hammer for $83,200 - 41 times their original estimate.



Other big sellers included Al Pacino's Scarface three-piece pinstripe suit, H.R. Giger's never-before-seen original 'Big Chap' Prototype Translucent Xenomorph Alien Costume, Johnny Depp's Edward Scissorhands gloves, and Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman's Harry Potter wands, which sold for a combined $147,840.