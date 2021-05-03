Kendall Jenner pranks sisters with engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her sisters with engagement news during a game of truth or dare which was part of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday.
The model, who is dating basketball star Devin Booker, pretended he'd proposed while playing with Kourtney Kardashian, and she also showed off a prop ring to hammer the joke home.
Kourtney immediately fell for the prank, telling her little sister, "This is amazing."
But sister Kylie Jenner wasn't fooled - she called in and said, "You're lying," and added, "It (ring) doesn't fit you," prompting Kourtney to add, "Well, it needs to be sized."
"That's so stupid, why would you do that to us?" Khloe said over the phone when sister Kim Kardashian confirmed Jenner was pranking them.
"Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes," Kourtney added.
Last month, Kendall tried to prank her mom, Kris Jenner, with pregnancy news, but couldn't keep a straight face.
