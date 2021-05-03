172624
173130
Entertainment  

Kendall Jenner pranks sisters with engagement news

Kendall engagement prank

WENN - | Story: 332747

Kendall Jenner pranked her sisters with engagement news during a game of truth or dare which was part of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday.

The model, who is dating basketball star Devin Booker, pretended he'd proposed while playing with Kourtney Kardashian, and she also showed off a prop ring to hammer the joke home.

Kourtney immediately fell for the prank, telling her little sister, "This is amazing."

But sister Kylie Jenner wasn't fooled - she called in and said, "You're lying," and added, "It (ring) doesn't fit you," prompting Kourtney to add, "Well, it needs to be sized."

"That's so stupid, why would you do that to us?" Khloe said over the phone when sister Kim Kardashian confirmed Jenner was pranking them.

"Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes," Kourtney added.

Last month, Kendall tried to prank her mom, Kris Jenner, with pregnancy news, but couldn't keep a straight face.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Homeowners leave mailman snacks

Must Watch
He’s so excited!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lopez and Affleck secretly hanging out?
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck have reportedly been...


171992
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
172930


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172970



172934