Singer Ellie Goulding welcomes first child

Photo: All rights reserved. Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding is a new mom.



The Burn star and her husband Caspar Jopling recently welcomed their first child, and the new dad confirmed the baby news with a photo on his Instagram Story on Sunday.



"Mom and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful," he captioned a picture of a bouquet of flowers.



Ellie announced she was pregnant last month as part of an at-home shoot for Vogue Magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year.



The couple wed in August, 2019 at York Minster in England.