Billie Eilish stuns with new Vogue cover

Screenshot of Billie Eilish, latest post on social media, announcing release of her new album "Happier than ever", out on July 30th.

Billie Eilish has left fans stunned by posing for British Vogue as a stripped-down blonde bombshell.



The cover shot and images inside the new issue of the fashion bible feature the newly-blonde pop star bursting out of a pink-and-flesh-colored bodice and other lingerie looks.



The photographs are reminiscent of those taken of Marilyn Monroe and other 1940s and 1950s pin-ups, and Eilish explains that's what she was going for when she came up with the idea for the shoot.



"It's all about what makes you feel good," the Bad Guy singer told the magazine. "If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good."



And, talking about her new blonde look, Eilish said, "I feel more like a woman somehow."



The new photo session comes as such a shock because the 19 year old is famous for wearing baggy clothing, and once insisted she chose her outfits so no one would be able to spot her real body shape.



Eilish also used the reveal from the shoot, which hit the Internet on Sunday (02May21), to show a never-before-seen tattoo on her abdomen and leg.



The eye-catching pictures also feature the singer wearing a black catsuit and corset, and a satin pink corset and see-through skirt by Gucci, accompanied with a lacy bra and latex gloves.



"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all, besides when I'm alone and s**t," she says.



The June, 2021 issue of British Vogue, featuring Billie's shots, will be available from 7 May.