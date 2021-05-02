Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles on hold again

Photo: WENN Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein will remain a prisoner in New York for at least 30 more days as his attorneys challenge plans to extradite him to Los Angeles to face rape and sexual assault charges.



At a court hearing in New York on Friday, prosecutors filed new paperwork that gave the disgraced producer's legal team until May 30 to challenge the extradition.



Weinstein faces charges of sexually assaulting five women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles over the course of a decade.



Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged him with four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force at the beginning of last year.



Weinstein has been in custody at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York since March 2020, after a jury in Manhattan convicted him of rape. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars.



Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and harassment by more than 80 women following 2017 exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker.



Weinstein is still appealing his conviction and has denied all wrongdoing.