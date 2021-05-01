Kylie Jenner wins protection against sister's naked pool guy

Photo: All rights reserved. MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Kylie Jenner has been granted protection from the guy who was told to stay away from her sister Kendall last week.



Shaquan King took a naked dip in Kendall's pool and was arrested after trying to get into her home, and now her court-ordered protection has been extended to her sister and mom, Kris Jenner.



King allegedly headed straight for Kylie's compound last month (Mar21) after he was released from jail, where he was held for six hours for trespassing at Kendall's home.



Kylie phoned in to Friday's (30Apr21) court hearing and told the judge that King's alleged criminal background makes her fear for her life and her daughter's, according to TMZ.



Her lawyers requested a five-year restraining order, but the judge granted it for three.