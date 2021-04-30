The Chainsmokers launching first podcast talent contest

Photo: All rights reserved. Celebrities attend WE Day California at The Forum.

Photo: Brian To/WENN.com

The Chainsmokers are revolutionising the talent contest genre with the first ever podcast in search of singers who should be stars.



In Breakthrough, which will be featured on Amazon's Audible platform, the Closer hitmakers will showcase a group of competitors hoping to hit the big time, offering help and advice while enlisting guest artists to offer their own expertise.



The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will oversee the new venture with bosses at their own production company, Kick The Habit Productions, alongside fellow producers Ethan Russell and At Will Media executive Will Malnati.



"This show is all about community and passion for music, along with providing a massive stage for undiscovered artists who haven't had the opportunity for their voices to be heard... without being judged for any other reasons," the two shared in a statement obtained by Deadline.



Rachel Ghiazza, the executive vice president of U.S. Content at Audible, added, "We're thrilled to collaborate with The Chainsmokers and At Will Media to bring this exceptionally fun and unique format to Audible listeners."



Malnati, meanwhile, insisted Breakthrough will be "an amazing opportunity for undiscovered voices to be heard; phenomenal talent can surface from any basement or bedroom, anywhere in the country, and we can't wait to find these voices. We want listeners to meet these artists where they are-no fancy stages or audition rooms needed. A podcast lets us do that so well."



A launch date and submission information for the game-changing new audio series have not yet been announced.