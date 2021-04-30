Tom Cruise takes aim at noisy tree branches in latest on-set rant - report

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell continue to film a car chase scene for the upcoming Mission Impossible 7 movie. Cruise takes some time out to chat have a socially distanced meet and greet with fans who have gathered to watch the filming.

Tom Cruise reportedly flew into a rage on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after becoming irritated by noisy branches on the roof of his trailer.



According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the 58-year-old actor couldn't stand the noisy trees while relaxing in between takes for the new installment of the spy franchise, and called on local workers to come and cut them down.



Insiders shared: "There isn't much Tom can't put up with. So imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree.



"The branches hanging over were knocking on the roof of the trailer which Tom and some of the other cast had been using.



"Apparently the noise was becoming beyond irritating and they couldn't stand it any longer. Two local lads were called out to sort out the problem and cut down the offending branches."



The source also claimed the set has been busy with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Tom and his co-star and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell.



Two paramedics, who stopped to get pictures, were reportedly hauled away by security and ordered to delete the images they had taken.



The latest incident comes following reports last year (20) that five crew members on the Mission: Impossible set had quit after Tom launched into two rants.



The actor was said to have sounded off on staff after he caught them breaking U.K. coronavirus rules at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.