Arrests made in Lady Gaga dog napping case

Los Angeles police have arrested five people suspected of involvement in the near-fatal shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs.



Ryan Fischer was left fighting for his life after he was shot during the dog-napping drama on 24 February, when he tried to fight off thugs who stole two of Gaga's three furry friends.



The dogs, Gustav and Koji, were returned safely two days later after they were found abandoned on the street.



James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were taken into custody on Thursday (29Apr21) and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.



Detectives claim the three men are known gang members and targetted the dogs without knowing the identity of their owner.



White's father, fellow gang member Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were also busted on suspicion of acting as accessories after the fact.



McBride, who was in a relationship with Harold, is the woman who claimed to have come across the pets in an alley and turned them over to police, officials confirmed.



It's believed the criminals decided to ditch the dogs amid the intense media coverage, and wanted to instead cash in by having the pets returned while picking up the $500,000 reward Gaga had offered up for their safe return, with no questions asked.



However, the pop superstar was advised by cops to hold off on handing over the cash until their investigations were complete.



Each suspect is being held on $1 million bail.



Gaga has yet to comment on the arrest news.



The Oscar winner had left her pets in Fischer's care while she filmed upcoming movie House of Gucci on location in Italy.