John Legend: 'Women have it tougher than men on social media'

Photo: All rights reserved. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on February 9, 2020.

Photo: Sheri Determan/WENN.com

John Legend is sure women are targeted by social media trolls more than men.



The Conversations in the Dark singer's wife Chrissy Teigen recently returned to Twitter after a three-week break and he explained why she felt she needed time away from the platform because of the people who felt they could be "cruel" because the site offers them anonymity.



However, the Chrissy's Court star ultimately "missed" the positive moments and interaction with her fans.



In an upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, John said: "For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too.



"And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.



"Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter - and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media - but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative.



"Chrissy honestly missed it. She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people."



The Lip Sync Battle star - who has children Luna, five, and Miles, two, with John - previously explained she had decided to quit Twitter because she had been left "deeply bruised" by trolls.



She wrote: "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.



"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."



But three weeks later, the star returned to the platform because it felt "terrible" to silence herself.