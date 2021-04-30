Walmart bosses demand Kanye West changes new Yeezy logo - report

Photo: CTV News WalMart's logo (right) and the new Yeezy logo (left)

Kanye West is reportedly being pressured to change his newly designed Yeezy logo by bosses at Walmart.



According to CNN, a notice of opposition was filed by Walmart to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month (Apr21), which challenged the proposed logo design by West.



Both logos represent a sun, with Walmart's having six thick lines and Yeezy's eight dotted ones.



In a letter obtained by the publication, officials at the retail giant claimed they had communicated with West over the design numerous times, but suggested he'd been unwilling to alter the logo.



"To date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground," the letter states.



"Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart's well-known spark logo design."



While Yeezy unveiled the proposed logo design in early last year, Walmart have been using their logo since 2007.