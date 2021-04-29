Anya Taylor-Joy: 'silly' to rule out second season of Queen's Gambit

Photo: All rights reserved. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy isn't ruling out a second season of The Queen's Gambit.



The actress portrayed chess champion Beth Harmon in the Netflix mini-series and, while a second edition of the show has yet to be confirmed, the star admits she would be "silly" to walk away from the franchise.



"It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series,' and then I'm 40, and Scott (Frank, showrunner)'s like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'" she says.



Musing on her hopes for what's next for Beth, Anya tells Elle U.S. magazine: "I hope she starts doing things for her own enjoyment. I'd like Beth to pick up Benny and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase."



And Anya confesses the overnight success of the show was "very surreal" for her, because she was "spending every day with no shoes in minus-three-degree weather on the side of a mountain" when it came out.



"Going home to an apartment and seeing texts like, 'A lot of people have watched the show' ... I'm not great at numbers. The most I can hold in my head is, like, a stadium's worth," she laughs.