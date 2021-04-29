171644
172490
Entertainment  

Paddington 2 topples Citizen Kane as movie loses 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating

Citizen Kane toppled

WENN - | Story: 332440

Paddington 2 is now rated the greatest ever film on Rotten Tomatoes after Citizen Kane lost its 100 per cent fresh rating on the review-aggregator website.

Orson Welles' 1941 drama - which examines the life and legacy of publishing magnate Charles Foster Kane, played by Welles himself, a character inspired by American media barons including William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer held the honor for many years but its rating slipped after a negative review from 80 years ago was added to the site.

Citizen Kane - widely considered by critics to be one of the greatest movies of all-time - now has a 99 per cent rating and has now been surpassed by 2017 children's film Paddington 2, starring Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins, which is based on Michael Bond's literary character Paddington Bear, as the best rated movie.

The negative review added was first published in The Chicago Tribune newspaper in May 1941 and the dip in the movie's rating was first noticed by Twitter user @Caulimovirus in a post that has since received nearly 21,000 likes.

Paul King, who wrote and directed both Paddington films, told The Hollywood Reporter that while it was "lovely" to be included on a list with the iconic movie, he won't be getting carried away.

"It's extremely lovely to be on any list, which includes Citizen Kane, but it is obviously quite an eccentric list that goes from Citizen Kane to Paddington 2, so I'll try not to take it too seriously," he told the publication. "I won't let it go too much to my head and immediately build my Xanadu. But I have been cooking up a model just in case."

Citizen Kane has recently come to public attention after the release of David Fincher's movie Mank, which tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the film's screenplay.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

173086


Confused cats bewildered by CD drive

Must Watch
These felines are unsure about the CD drive of the computer they’re sitting on.
Thursday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
It’s almost the weekend! Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Thursday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Roselyn Sanchez to lead Fantasy Island reboot
Showbiz
Roselyn Sanchez has been cast as the daughter of the enigmatic...


168751
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
170287


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172304
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172303



170773
171603