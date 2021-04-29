173322
169541
Entertainment  

Avril Lavigne eying future collaborations with boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril and beau team up

WENN - | Story: 332437

Avril Lavigne insists Flames, her collaboration with boyfriend Mod Sun, is "the first of many" between the pair.

The couple dropped a new visual for their collaboration this week and, speaking with People, the singer shared the song is "very special" to her.

"I love how the acoustic version turned out," she confessed. "It really brings another layer of emotion to the song."

Mod also spoke on the track, revealing he "wanted to offer a bright side to the story."

"I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section," he added. "I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room."

And Avril promised there are more musical collaborations to come for the blossoming couple.

"He's an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many," she insisted. "Proud of what we made with Flames."

The Complicated hitmaker has been in the studio with stars including Machine Gun Kelly and producer John Feldmann, who previously revealed Avril is making pop-punk tunes again.

He said in December: "I'm working on making an album with Avril Lavigne right now who I just love. I love making this album, I love her and I'm having the best time."

And when quizzed on whether she'll be "bringing back her pop-punk roots" on the hotly anticipated LP, he replied: "F**k yeah!"

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

173086


Confused cats bewildered by CD drive

Must Watch
These felines are unsure about the CD drive of the computer they’re sitting on.
Thursday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
It’s almost the weekend! Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Thursday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Roselyn Sanchez to lead Fantasy Island reboot
Showbiz
Roselyn Sanchez has been cast as the daughter of the enigmatic...


170287
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
169087


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


169199
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171683



172304
171684