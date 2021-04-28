Elizabeth Banks bringing The Flintstones back to TV

Photo: All rights reserved. Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks is bringing The Flintstones back to TV in a new adult comedy series for Fox.



The actress-turned-director, who revamped Charlie's Angels for a 2019 movie, is one of the brains behind Bedrock - and she'll also voice Pebbles Flintstone on the show.



Banks has been developing a Flintstones project with Warner Bros. Animation bosses as part of her overall deal with the studio via her Brownstone Productions, according to Deadline.



News of the show's pick-up comes a decade after Seth MacFarlane failed to get a revamped The Flintstones series off the ground at Fox.



Bedrock will pick up The Flintstones story two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and his daughter Pebbles embarking on her own career at the dawning of the Bronze Age.



The original Flintstones series ran for six seasons on ABC, becoming the first animated series to air in primetime.