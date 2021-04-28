KISS receiving A&E docuseries treatment

Photo: All rights reserved.

Rockers KISS are heading to TV as the subjects of a new docuseries.



Biography: KISStory will revisit the Rock & Roll All Nite hitmakers through the years, and feature interviews with band co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, rock peers Dave Grohl and Tom Morello, and former manager Doc McGhee.



Home movie footage, original recording sessions, and behind-the-scenes tales will also be included in the four-hour, two part show, which will be directed by D.J. Viola for America's A&E network, reports Deadline.



It will be produced by Leslie Greif, who previously worked on the network's reality show, Gene Simmons: Family Jewels.



In a statement, A&E executive Elaine Frontain Bryant writes, "Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honours the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS.



"This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations."



Biography: KISStory will launch on June 27.



News of the TV documentary emerges just days after it was reported that director Joachim Ronning's KISS movie biopic, titled Shout It Out Loud, is poised to head to streaming service Netflix.