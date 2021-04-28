Actor Randy Quaid keen to run for California governor

Photo: All rights reserved. Randy Quaid

Actor Randy Quaid is "seriously considering" a run for California governor to end corruption in the state.



The Brokeback Mountain star, who fled California for Canada a decade ago following a series of legal run-ins and arrests, insists he'll return if he's permitted to run for office, promising to "clean up prosecutorial corruption."



"I promise that if elected I will clean up the district attorney offices throughout the state," the actor brother of Dennis Quaid tweeted on Tuesday.



If Randy runs, he'll most likely be up against reality star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner, who announced her bid to run for governor last week.



And an election could come very soon - the organizers of a campaign to recall current California Governor Gavin Newsom have collected enough valid signatures to force a confidence vote. Democrat Newsom has been criticized for the way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, which has crippled areas of California financially.